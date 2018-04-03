Minister: Anti-Fake News Bill gives court protection against fake news

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 is only a quasi-criminal law. — File picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 is only a quasi-criminal law, and not a draconian provision aimed at stifling freedom of speech, minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said today.

In a statement today, de facto law minister Azalina said that the proposed law is a “people centric” legislation and those who are charged under it will be protected from falsehoods through a court order.

“This Bill is people-centric and is quasi-criminal in nature, whereby in allocating offences related to fake news, this Bill also gives a chance to all to get protection through a court order application, as stipulated in Part III of the Anti-Fake News Bill, from the spread of fake news,” Azalina said.

She further stressed that allegations that the law was aimed at curtailing freedom of expression and speech were “baseless”, pointing out that other countries such as Germany, Singapore, France and the Czech Republic were also taking steps to address the spread of so-called fake news.

“This Bill was formulated with the aim of protecting the public from the fast spreading of fake news, and at the same time, to ensure the rights to speak and voice out as provided for under the Federal Constitution is respected,” Azalina added.

The Dewan Negara today passed the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018.

Bernama reported Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran as announcing that the Bill was passed by a majority voice vote after 17 senators spoke during a debate on it.

Addressing the Senate today, Azalina reportedly said that despite the existence of several relevant laws, it had been difficult to effectively and swiftly control the dissemination of fake news until today due to the rapid and complex development of information technology.

“The laws often cited in this matter, such as the Penal Code, Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, had been enacted in the 1990s or earlier and are unable to address the complex nature of the offences in line with the advancement of current technology,” she was quoted saying.

Azalina said the move to table the bill at the current parliamentary meeting was in accordance with the parliamentary calendar.

“People have asked why the bill was tabled now. My answer (to them) is, if not now, when? If anyone had said that it has to do with the coming 14th general election, I must say that it has not because I do not know when the general election will be held.

“However, everyone knows when the general election has to be held, so the people are looking at the coincidence. In fact, the tabling of the bill was inserted in the calendars of the current sessions of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, that is in March and April,” she was quoted saying.