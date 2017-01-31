Minister: Annuar’s suspension to allow MARA to conduct internal probe

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic) said the decision to suspend Tan Sri Annuar Musa was a normal process observed in any case which involved an internal probe. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s suspension as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman will allow the agency to properly investigate power abuse claims, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The Rural and Regional Development Minister said the decision to suspend Annuar was a normal process observed in any case which involved an internal probe.

“It is a normal procedure to suspend the duty of one in any investigation as such. I respect the decision of MARA in doing so and its willingness to solve this matter,” he said in a statement.

Annuar has been suspended from his post as MARA chairman effective immediately, after a special meeting today at agency’s headquarters chaired by MARA council member Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

The Ketereh MP was also suspended as Mara Investments (PMB) chairman.

The suspension comes weeks after Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim accused Annuar of using his position as MARA chairman to force PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan football team.

Annuar was president of the Kelantan Football Association until November last year, but remains its adviser.

Yusof said that the suspension was indefinite pending MARA’s investigation into the allegations of power abuse over the RM700,000 in aborted sponsorships for the football team known as the Kelantan Red Warriors.

Annuar has maintained that MARA did not sponsor the Kelantan team, and insisted that UniKL was a private firm that made its own decisions.

UniKL is wholly owned by MARA while PMB is the agency’s investment arm.

Despite Annuar’s denial, Ismail Sabri ordered both MARA units to halt the sponsorships.

Ismail Sabri’s ministry oversees the agency that is responsible for encouraging the development of Malay/Bumiputera industry.

The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission has also initiated a probe into the matter.