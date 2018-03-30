Minister among those dropped from PRS’ list of candidates in Sarawak

Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun will not be fielded to defend his Selangau seat in the upcoming general election. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie KUCHING, March 30 ― Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun will not be fielded to defend his Selangau parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election, party president Tan Sri Dr James Masing said today.

He said the party’s vice-president Datuk William Nyallau Badak will also not be re-nominated to defend his Lubok Antu seat.

“It is the party’s decision not to field them to defend their respective seats,” Masing, who is also the state deputy chief minister, told Malay Mail.

“Outside people need not know the reasons,” he said when asked for the reasons not to re-nominate them.

It is believed that Entulu, who is also the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, will be replaced by Rita Insol, former legal head of the Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad.

Meanwhile, Nyallau will be replaced by Desmond Sateng Sanjan, head of school of business and accounting of a state government-run technical college.

Masing has insisted that at least one of the six candidates from PRS to stand on the Barisan Nasional’s ticket must be a woman.

Entulu has represented Selangau since 2004 while Nyallau, a former native court judge, has represented Lubok Antu since 2008.

Masing has already submitted the party’s candidate list to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, minus Entulu and Nyallau’s names, for GE14.

The names of those on the list are Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat (Sri Aman), PRS secretary-general Datuk Joseph Salang (Julau), Datuk Aaron Dagang (Kanowit) and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Hulu Rajang).