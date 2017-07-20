Minister: Amendment to Legal Aid Act gives underage victims of sex crimes access to legal advice

Datuk Azalina Othman Said said a new amendment to the Legal Aid Act will enable underage victims of sexual crimes and their family members to get access to legal advice from the Legal Aid Department and lawyers approved by the department. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The amendment to the Legal Aid Act 1971, which is expected to be tabled at the next Parliament session, will enable underage victims of sexual crimes and their family members to get access to legal advice from the Legal Aid Department and lawyers approved by the department.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the amendment would create a term of Legal Companion, in which legal officers from the department would give the necessary aid and advice to the victims in accordance with the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

“However, this will not include the court process, only to introduce and to explain to them about the law,” she told reporters at a luncheon with senior new editors here today.

She said the proposed amendment was a continuity to the government’s efforts to introduce the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the newly established Special Child Sexual Crimes Court.

Azalina said it was important that children who have fallen victims to sexual violence, as well as their families, get sufficient information on the court process.

“A legal companion is not a watching brief because a watching brief requires court’s permission, and he is also not a lawyer representing any party in the case. But from moment the victim entered the police station to lodge a report on sexual crime, she can request to have a legal companion.

“At least, there will be someone who can explain to her and her family about what is happening and will happen during the trial of the case,” Azalina said.

Azalina said the amendments would also identify the criteria of individuals entitled to aid and assistance from the Legal Aid Bureau.

At present, those entitled for the aid are those earning less than RM25,000 a year for the first category, and not more than RM30,000 for the second category, with a registration fee fixed at RM2.

“We will amend the criteria to match the criteria of 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) and E-Kasih aid recipients,” she added. — Bernama