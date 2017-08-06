Minister: Agriculture Ministry will set up committee to investigate boat capsize incident

Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the MOA will set up a committee to conduct detailed investigations into the incident where four fishermen went missing after their boat capsized on Wednesday. — Picture by KE OoiDUNGUN, Aug 6 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (MOA) will set up a committee to conduct detailed investigations into the incident where four fishermen went missing after their boat capsized on Wednesday.

Its minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the committee would comprise the Fisheries Department, the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) and the National Fishermen’s Association (Nekmat) as well as insurance companies.

He said the committee would also conduct a review to improve the group insurance schemes, contributed by the fishermen through their monthly allowance.

“We will get the report as soon as possible, to be tabled at a cabinet meeting,” he said after visiting families of fishermen involved in the tragedy in Kuala Dungun, here, today.

In the 10pm incident on Wednesday, four fishermen went missing and were feared to have drowned after the fibre boat they were in capsized when hit by waves as they were heading to the Kuala Dungun jetty.

The victims still missing are Che Mohd Afendi Che Ismail, 34; Mohamad Zawawi Mohamed, 27; and Abdul Wahab Zakaria, 44.

Another victim, Mohd Shahrin Yaccob, 33, managed to swim to safety while the body of his brother, Mohd Nazri Yaccob, 37, was found at about 8.50am on Friday.

Ahmad Shabery said the insurance scheme should also be reviewed as only one of the five victims was covered by insurance.

“It’s important that those who go out to the sea understand the importance of insurance protection, if something happens to them in the middle of the ocean, at least their families are protected,” he said.

He said the emphasis on the life jackets usage should also be included in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and its usage should be increased among the fishermen. — Bernama