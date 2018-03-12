Minister advises tertiary students to be wary of Opposition’s hate culture

Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said university students are prohibited from conducting political activities in campus, but they have been allowed to do so off campus. — Picture by Saw Siow FengMELAKA, March 12 — Tertiary students have been urged to be cautious when listening to political lectures by Opposition parties so as not to be taken in by the hate culture that is being perpetuated, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said the Opposition was trying to cultivate a hate culture by belittling what the Government is doing, so students should be smart in assessing whatever they say or the promises they make.

“I advise students not to be too enthusiastic about listening to propaganda of the Opposition parties like offering free education. If they can afford free education, why was it not started at Universiti Selangor (Unisel)?” he said in a press conference here today.

Earlier today, Idris launched the Myren-X network and smart campus initiative at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM). Also present at the event was UTeM vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib.

Idris said Unisel was not capable of succeeding without the help of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) which provided assistance to students.

He also advised students not to easily believe fake news spread by the Opposition parties such as claims that allocations for universities would not be increased.

“If we read carefully, the allocation for the universities this year has increased by 13.15 per cent with an allocation of RM13.9 billion. This shows that the Government gives full support to education,” he said.

“However, university students cannot do as they wish by spreading untrue news and they should always be alert,” he said. — Bernama