Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia

Minister advises tertiary students to be wary of Opposition’s hate culture

Monday March 12, 2018
07:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Wan Saiful asks Bung to set up discussion on live TVWan Saiful asks Bung to set up discussion on live TV

The Edit: French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91The Edit: French fashion icon Givenchy dies aged 91

The Edit: EU raises alert on stomach-burning fidget spinnersThe Edit: EU raises alert on stomach-burning fidget spinners

The Edit: Pretty polly or pests? Parakeets become source of debateThe Edit: Pretty polly or pests? Parakeets become source of debate

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said university students are prohibited from conducting political activities in campus, but they have been allowed to do so off campus. — Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Idris Jusoh said university students are prohibited from conducting political activities in campus, but they have been allowed to do so off campus. — Picture by Saw Siow FengMELAKA, March 12 — Tertiary students have been urged to be cautious when listening to political lectures by Opposition parties so as not to be taken in by the hate culture that is being perpetuated, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said the Opposition was trying to cultivate a hate culture by belittling what the Government is doing, so students should be smart in assessing whatever they say or the promises they make.

“I advise students not to be too enthusiastic about listening to propaganda of the Opposition parties like offering free education. If they can afford free education, why was it not started at Universiti Selangor (Unisel)?” he said in a press conference here today.

Earlier today, Idris launched the Myren-X network and smart campus initiative at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM). Also present at the event was UTeM vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib.

Idris said Unisel was not capable of succeeding without the help of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) which provided assistance to students.

He also advised students not to easily believe fake news spread by the Opposition parties such as claims that allocations for universities would not be increased.

“If we read carefully, the allocation for the universities this year has increased by 13.15 per cent with an allocation of RM13.9 billion. This shows that the Government gives full support to education,” he said.

Idris said university students are prohibited from conducting political activities in campus, but they have been allowed to do so off campus.

“However, university students cannot do as they wish by spreading untrue news and they should always be alert,” he said. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram