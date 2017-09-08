Minister: 293 children sex crimes registered since special court opened

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — A total of 293 cases have been registered from June 22 when the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children was opened till August 31, a minister said today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said also said the case of a man who was sentenced in the special court today to 48 years’ imprisonment and 24 lashes over 623 charges of sodomising and sexually abusing his daughter was the case with the most sexual offences in the country involving an individual.

“As what was said before, the formation of this special court and the enactment of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 arrived just in time and will bring a huge impact to society,” Azalina said in a statement.

She added that 236 of the 293 cases registered with the special court from June 22 to August 31 were new cases and 57 were from the Federal Territories and Selangor.

“As many as 36 cases have been resolved, while the rest are still at the case mention and trial stages. At the same time, the government plans to expand the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children to the whole country in stages in the government’s effort to provide the best protection to children,” said Azalina.