Minister: 200,000 foreign students in Malaysian learning institutions by 2020

Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said there would be an increase by 30,000 students following improvements in the quality and education performance at higher learning institutions. — Bernama picESUT, March 11 ― The number of foreign students studying at public and private learning institutions in Malaysia is expected to reach 200,000 by 2020.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said there would be an increase by 30,000 students following improvements in the quality and education performance at higher learning institutions.

“The feeling of trust of foreign students towards our higher learning education system has changed, especially with the recent increase in performance of several local higher learning institutions which have become on par with certain world-renowned universities,” he told the media after launching the "Besut Sihat 5.0" programme.

In the programme, over 150 foreign students from private institutions of higher learning in the federal capital, including Lincoln University College and Universiti Kuala Lumpur participated with over 3,000 local residents in conducting numerous activities at Padang Astaka Jertih here. ― Bernama