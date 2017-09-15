Minister: 20 more offences to be added to Awas by year end

Liow said currently there were only two offences under Awas ― being caught on the AES (Automated Enforcement System) for speeding and running red lights. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― The government will include up to 20 additional offences under Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) by the end of this year, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He said currently there were only two offences under Awas ― caught on the AES (Automated Enforcement System) for speeding and running red lights.

Liow said other offences like overtaking on double lines and driving along the emergency lane would come into force phase by phase after a proper study by the government.

“Our system needs to be updated from time to time in order to cope with additional features, and at the moment we are in the process of listing the offences down and go through one by one.

“It takes a little bit of time, we will include up to 20 offences by year end,” he told a press conference after witnessing the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) and 3M Malaysia Sdn Bhd here, today.

The MoU is for cooperation and collaboration between both parties in road safety.

Launched in April this year, Awas, which was developed by the Road Transport Department (RTD), is a system that includes closed-circuit camera system and the use of IT to identify and trace all traffic offenders in a short time.

Traffic offenders will be warned, compounded, suspended (licence) and blacklisted for offences such as speeding and beating the red light.

Meanwhile, Liow said the main objective of Awas was not to focus on penalising drivers but to emphasise on saving the lives of road users.

“We want the system to educate road users to be more disciplined and to comply with speed limits and traffic regulations. This in turn will reduce road accidents and deaths on the road,” he said. ― Bernama