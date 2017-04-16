Minimum fine of RM100,000 proposed for illegal cigarette, liquor offences

It encompasses offences such as storing, transporting, distributing, hoarding, possessing and selling such contraband items.
Customs director-general Datuk T. Subromaniam said the proposal was expected to be brought to Parliament in July.
"This is part of the drastic measures by Customs Department to combat cigarette and liquor smuggling in the country," he told a media conference here today.
"Upon conviction, the fine shall not be less than RM100,000 or 10 times the value of the duty or tax which ever is higher,' he said. — Bernama
Sunday April 16, 2017
10:54 PM GMT+8
