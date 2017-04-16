Minimum fine of RM100,000 proposed for illegal cigarette, liquor offences

Customs director-general Datuk T Subromaniam said the proposal was expected to be brought to Parliament in July. — Reuters pic PORT KLANG, April 16 — The Section 135(1) of the Customs' Act 1967 has been proposed to be amended to raise the fine to a minimum of RM100,000 for offences related to cigarette or liquor .



It encompasses offences such as storing, transporting, distributing, hoarding, possessing and selling such contraband items.



Customs director-general Datuk T. Subromaniam said the proposal was expected to be brought to Parliament in July.



"This is part of the drastic measures by Customs Department to combat cigarette and liquor smuggling in the country," he told a media conference here today.



"Upon conviction, the fine shall not be less than RM100,000 or 10 times the value of the duty or tax which ever is higher,' he said. — Bernama