Mind your own party’s business, Tengku Adnan tells Dr M

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the ROS must have its reasons to allow Umno’s application to postpone its supreme council polls to April 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been asked to mind his own party’s business and stop accusing the Registrar of Society (ROS) of being unfair for letting Umno to postpone its party polls to next year.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the ROS must have its reasons to allow Umno’s application to postpone its supreme council polls to April 2019.

“Tell him (Dr Mahathir) to mind his own party’s business. The ROS must have its reasons (to allow the appliciation). The country has laws, so let’s just adhere to the laws and regulations,” he said after visiting the Pekan Kepong People’s Housing Project site here today.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Federal Territories Minister, said this in response to Dr Mahathir’s remark claiming that ROS had been biased and unfair in its treatment for Umno and the opposition.

Last Monday, the ROS confirmed the approval of extension application to hold the 2017 Umno Supreme Council election, saying that it was in line with Clause 10.17 of Umno’s constitution, which allows the postponement of the election at the Supreme Council, Division and Branch levels, to not more than 18 months from the date it should have been held.

Meanwhile, Tengku Adnan said BN had finalised its list of candidates to be fielded at the 14th general election and the names would be announced by Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak at any time. — Bernama