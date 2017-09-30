Mind your backyard before ours, Selangor exco tells PAS amid beer uproar

Teng said PAS should instead look at the alarming rate of HIV cases and social issues plaguing Kelantan, which it governs. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Selangor executive councillor Datuk Teng Chang Khim has criticised PAS for meddling on non-Muslim affairs, particularly on the two recent planned beer festivals in the country.

He said the Islamist party should instead look at the alarming rate of HIV cases and social issues plaguing Kelantan, which it governs, before “poking their noses into Selangor state matters”, the New Straits Times reported today.

“Do not politicise this issue and go around saying such festivals touch on the Muslim community’s sensitivities. How about the non-Muslims? We should respect them as well.

“Besides, Muslims are clearly prohibited from participating, so why is PAS jumping up and down like a drunk person?” he was quoted as saying.

The exco, who is in charge of local councils as among others, said the organiser of an Oktoberfest event at the “Centro Mall German F&B Festival” has obtained the approval from the Klang Municipal Council and the police to hold the gathering.

Selangor PAS Youth chief Syarhan Humaizi Abdul Halim had previously objected to this event, saying that it was a matter sensitivity for those who felt uncomfortable with such festival.

“Instead of objecting, why aren’t they holding a campaign against smokers when there is a fatwa against smoking?” Teng added.

On the matter of security concern, Teng said that it should not be the case, noting that the police were efficient in handling festivals involving a large crowd.

“If they say such crowd-drawing events pose a threat, many other things, like Parliament sessions, would also have to be canned for security reasons.

“That is not the way to take care of public order and security,” he was quoted adding.

Prior to this event, PAS had vehemently objected to the Better Beer Festival 2017 that was to take place at the Publika Shopping Gallery in neighbouring Kuala Lumpur on October 6 and 7, claiming the event would turn Malaysia into Asia’s “vice hub”.

The event was scrapped after Kuala Lumpur City Hall refused a permit application by organiser Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd, citing political “sensitivity”.

Police later cited its intelligence information showed militants were targeting non-Muslims attending the event.