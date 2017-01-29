‘Millions’ will defend Hadi if DAP sues, challenges PAS MP

File photo of PAS’ Nasruddin Hassan giving a speech at the 61st PAS muktamar in Kuala Selangor, on June 5, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — PAS MP Nasrudin Hassan has challenged DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today to continue with his legal action against president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for allegedly calling him anti-Islam.

The PAS information chief said millions of Muslims and non-Muslims will volunteer themselves to be Hadi’s “defense lawyers” if the suit goes through.

“I have proof of statements and attitude of DAP leadership that mocks the laws of Islam and at once advertise its anti-Islam stand to the public,” Nasrudin said in a statement here.

“God willing, if DAP sues PAS president then hundreds of thousands, even millions of Muslims including non-Muslims that respect Islam will rise to be the ‘defense lawyers’ of the Islamic movement leader.”

He did not include said proof with his statement.

Barely a week after calling for truce, DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang said yesterday he may initiate legal action against PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for allegedly calling him anti-Islam.

Lim said while it was Hadi’s prerogative to dismiss the DAP’s attempt at reconciliation, the PAS president should exercise discipline and refrain from making a false accusation to justify his position.

Lim, who is also MP for Gelang Patah, claimed Hadi had made the insinuation that he was anti-Islam when he told reporters that PAS will never cooperate with DAP again.