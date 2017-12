Military officer’s body recovered from mining pool

SEREMBAN Dec 25 — The body of a military officer who reportedly drowned in a mining pool in Kampung Pengkalan Durian, Linggi, Port Dickson, near here, yesterday was found this morning.

Port Dickson District Police acting DSP Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor said the body of Lt Col Abdul Rashid Shahdan, 54, an officer with the Joint Force Headquarters at the Ministry of Defence, Kuala Lumpur, was found at about 9.30am.

“The body was found by villagers along with the police and rescue personnel from the Civil Defence Force floating in the water some 600 metres from where Abdul Rashid had fallen into the water.

“The body was taken to the Port Dickson Hospital,” he said when contacted.

Abdul Rashid was reported to have accompanied three of his family members aged between 11 and 13 for a picnic in the area and was swept away by strong undercurrents when he stepped into the pool.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Army in a statement said Abdul Rashid left behind his 49-year-old wife, Normazila Mokhtar.

“The deceased had no children. His remains are expected to be buried at the Kampung Paya Lebar cemetery in Rembau today. We would like to thank the search team, comprising the agencies and members of the public.

“We extend our condolences to all family members of the deceased,” said the statement.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkiple Kassim via his Twitter account said the Army received the news on the discovery of Abdul Rashid's body from the mining pool, at 9.37am.

“Thanks to the team involved in the SAR operation since last night. May his (Abdul Rashid’s) wife and family members remain strong through this difficult period,” he said. — Bernama