MIDP says alleged molest of young debaters under probe

The Malaysian Institute for Debate and Public Speaking said the police are investigating a debate coach whom two teen debaters accused of molest via Instagram. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Police are investigating a debate coach whom two teen debaters accused of molest via Instagram, said the Malaysian Institute for Debate and Public Speaking (MIDP).

It also said it has suspended the coach whom the two teens alleged had molested them on a routine basis since he first did so around two years ago.

MIDP added that it was taking all necessary precautions to protect the emotional and psychological wellbeing of the two young complainants.

“We have been made aware of the allegations by a friend of one of the alleged victims. Due to the potential severity of the allegations, we have immediately contacted a prominent child protection agency in Malaysia which exclusively works on the prevention, intervention and treatment of child sexual abuse,” it said in a statement.

“We have also prevented (the accused coach) access to children through our programs and events, pending the resolution of investigations by the authorities. We have also lodged a police report together with the alleged victims and their families.”

The organisation said it has already contacted the two teens, their parents and potential witnesses to the alleged molestation.

MIDP also said it advised the teens to lodge police reports with the police’s Women and Child Investigation Division (D11).

Bukit Aman’s ASP Nor Elyanis Mohd Yusoff confirmed that a report was lodged by one of the teen’s family in July 2017, but did not elaborate further.

“We have also implemented the relevant policies and procedures when dealing with children to ensure that the welfare and interests of all students are protected at all times based on our consultation with the child protection agency and other relevant child rights activists,” MIDP added.

In the Instagram post on Saturday, the teens revealed the alleged molest by the coach, and explained they did not speak out earlier as they did not realise the incidents from as far back as three years ago were abusive.

They also said they were concerned about the possible repercussions to their debating pursuits if they had come forward sooner.

The coach in question is considered a “legend” within debating circles, and is credited with the recent success of national debaters in the regional circuit.

He is described as having coached debating in several countries in the region as well as in China and South Korea.

“The worst part is that I thought it was normal, I thought this meant I was a close friend. He was nothing but nice to me,” the post read.

“I never expected him to manipulate, to groom, to be gruesome with that power. When I found out he did this to my close friends as well, I was broken, disgusted and angry,” said one of the teens.