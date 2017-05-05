Last updated Friday, May 05, 2017 9:35 am GMT+8

MIC Youth urges public not to speculate on Seremban teen’s death

Friday May 5, 2017
08:58 AM GMT+8

S. Pravin who had stopped schooling in March, died on Tuesday after allegedly being forced to drink poison by a group of glue sniffers. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Deejay NeshS. Pravin who had stopped schooling in March, died on Tuesday after allegedly being forced to drink poison by a group of glue sniffers. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Deejay NeshKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — MIC Youth has called on the public to not speculate on the death of  15-year-old boy, S. Pravin, and allow the police to investigate thoroughly the case.

Its chief, Datuk C. Sivarraajh in a statement yesterday said baseless and unfounded accusations  may trigger misunderstanding and that it should be avoided.

“We share the grief but the real cause of his death must be ascertained in a truthful and professional manner,” he said.

Pravin who had stopped schooling in March, died on Tuesday after allegedly being forced to drink poison by a group of glue sniffers.

However, police have not ruled out that Pravin could have committed suicide by drinking poison over a case of unrequited love. — Bernama

