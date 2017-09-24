MIC wants govt to make some policy changes

Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said he planned to speak with the deputy prime minister on the state of citizenship for a handful of Indians. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — MIC today called on the government to make some policy changes to further enhance the socio-economic position of the Indian community in the country.

Its president, Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, said intervention from the government was necessary to stimulate the small and medium industries (SMI) among Indian entrepreneurs.

“I propose that a Revolving Fund System of RM500 million to be set up to give confidence to Indian traders and entrepreneurs to expand their businesses,” he said in his keynote address at the 71st MIC general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, opened the assembly which was attended by about 4,000 MIC members. Also present were BN component party leaders.

Dr Subramaniam also said the target of seven per cent participation of Indians in the civil service would only be realised if proactive efforts were made.

Dr Subramaniam also requested the setting up of a supplementary funding to cover the cost of education of students from poor families to enable them to continue their education.

On citizenship status of those born before 1957, he said there should be a policy amendment to resolve the issue of obtaining citizenship for a handful of Indians.

“I will meet Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resolve this issue,” he said.

The Health minister said MIC should also be given a chance to contest in parliamentary seats it contested in previous elections in the coming general election.

He also thanked Najib for his commitment in launching the Indian Community Development Action Plan as a government official document for the development of the Indian community in the country for the next 10 years.

Dr Subramaniam said the action plan had opened a new chapter and brought confidence to the Indians to shape a bright future for the future generations.

He also pledged that MIC would always give strong support to the government and leadership under Najib, who is the only prime minister to have set up such a plan for the Indian community in Malaysia.

MIC would work hard for the 14th general election by ensuring more Indian voters to vote for BN, he said, adding that the party was determined to win more seats in the general election. — Bernama