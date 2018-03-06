Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

MIC reiterates it will defend Cameron Highlands seat

Tuesday March 6, 2018
09:25 PM GMT+8

MIC president Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam (third left) launching the Barisan Nasional Cameron Highlands Parliamentary Community Service Centre in Tanah Rata, March 6, 2018. — Bernama picMIC president Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam (third left) launching the Barisan Nasional Cameron Highlands Parliamentary Community Service Centre in Tanah Rata, March 6, 2018. — Bernama picTANAH RATA, March 6 — The MIC reiterated firmly today that it wanted to defend the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in the next general election.

Party president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said this had been made known to Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He noted that a BN component party had expressed interest to contest the seat.

Dr Subramaniam, who is the Health Minister, spoke to reporters after handing over a cheque for RM800,000 to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Tamil Terla and the Association of Devotees of Goddess Sri Maha Mariamman.

He said MIC had identified the appropriate candidate to contest the seat and the name had been submitted to Najib.

MIC had held the seat since 2004. The seat is now held by former party president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel who is now an independent MP after losing the MIC membership in 2015 following a party crisis.

MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas had said that the party was eyeing the seat.

Earlier, Dr Subramaniam opened the Cameron Highlands BN parliamentary community service centre in Tanah Rata. — Bernama

