MIC raises RM139,000 to settle deceased Malaysian’s hospital bills, repatriate body

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― The MIC has raised about RM139,000 to assist the family of Penang-born businessman T. Thangaratnam who died in Dubai last month, in an effort to settle the deceased’s medical expenses and repatriate his body.

The party’s treasurer-general, Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari said the funds were to settle the 53-year-old’s hospital bill of RM112,480 and repatriation cost of RM26,606.

The money was contributed by an ‘internal MIC source’, MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam and former MIC president, Tun S. Samy Vellu.

“The money will be deposited with the Foreign Ministry which will liaise with the (Dubai-based) hospital to settle the bill.

“The ministry will also make the necessary arrangements to repatriate the body,” Vell Paari said in a statement here today.

Thangaratnam was on an eight-month trip to Dubai to seek business opportunities but was diagnosed with meningitis in January.

He died after he was declared brain dead on February 5.

His initial cost of treatment was estimated at RM150,000 which burdened his widow, Gertrude Thangaratnam, a kindergarten teacher. ― Bernama