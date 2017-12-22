MIC not an exclusive party for Tamils alone, president says

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the party also has members from Telegu, Malayalam and Sikh descendants who are Muslims, Christians and other religions. — Bernama picMELAKA, Dec 22 — The MIC is not an exclusive party for Tamil who are Hindus only, but an inclusive party based on racial and religious diversity among its members.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said in line with the 1Malaysia concept and united under the long-standing diversity existing in the country, the MIC also has members from Telegu, Malayalam and Sikh descendants who are Muslims, Christians and other religions.

“MIC has an inclusive nature in which we receive diversity in terms of religion, language and culture under the MIC’s large umbrella.

“In fact, we see the leaders of our party since its inception are from various ancestries. Sometimes we forget the history, then we have to remind ourselves,” he said here yesterday night.

Subramaniam, who is also the Health Minister, said this when addressing the Melaka MIC Christmas Celebration here, which was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

In the meantime, when met by reporters, Dr Subramaniam said the Health Ministry was working with the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) to trace the source of fake milk powder in Johor, recently.

“We will cooperate with all, the information will be shared to trace the source of the milk and detect the root cause of why the children who consumed the milk fell ill. We want to ensure this does not recur,” he said.

In this regard, he advised parents to seek immediate treatment if their children had symptoms such as diarrhoea or vomiting after drinking milk.

On Dec 10, the media reported that KPDNKK seized 210 fake infant formula milk cans in five raids around Johor Baru. — Bernama