MIC confident Telok Kemang parliamentary seat can be recaptured, says deputy president

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri SK Devamany said BN had implemented various programmes and strategies to regain the voters’ confidence in the parliamentary constituency to return and support the BN. ― Picture by Farhan Najib PORT DICKSON, 31 Mac — The MIC is confident that the Telok Kemang parliamentary seat held by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will be recaptured by the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Election (GE14).

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri SK Devamany said the Barisan Nasional (BN) including the MIC had implemented various programmes and strategies to regain the voters’ confidence in the parliamentary constituency to return and support the BN.

“From the programs we have implemented all this while the voters do not know what services have been rendered by the elected representative there. They have faced numerous problems but they were successfully resolved by the state government under the leadership of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the federal government.

“However, the MIC is not taking the opposition lightly and has mobilised our machinery to work hard day and night to be close to the constituents so that they feel our presence,” he told reporters after the handing over of the certificate of attendance for a skills program, here today.

Also present was the MIC national information head Datuk VS Mogan.

In the GE13, the BN represented by Mogan, and an independent candidate Kamarudin Kumaravel Abdullah lost to the PKR candidate Datuk Kamarul Baharin Abbas with a majority of 1,579 votes. — Bernama