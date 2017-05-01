MIC confident of winning seven parliamentary, 14 state seats in GE14

Subramaniam said the party fancied its chances in winning several seats in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Melaka, Pahang, as well as two seats in Kedah. — Bernama picSUNGAI PETANI, May 1 ― The MIC aims to win at least seven parliamentary and 14 state seats in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

Its president, Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the party viewed its chances as being bright in winning several seats in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Melaka, Pahang, as well as two seats in Kedah.

Dr Subramaniam, who is also health minister said he was confident of the matter based on the current work on the ground carried out by the party machinery, such as encouraging new voters to register as well as carrying out activities with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help the people.

“We have identified our chances of winning six out of the nine parliamentary seats to be contested in the 14th General Election and, if possible, will try to secure seven seats.

“At the state level, although in the last general election we only contested in 18 seats, this time however, we will contest all 19 seats and aim to win at least 13 or 14 seats,” he told reporters after attending the ‘MIC Retreat: Gearing Towards the 14th General Election’ programme at Aimst University near here, today.

In the 13th General Election, Barisan Nasional (BN) won 133 out of 222 parliamentary seats contested, with MIC contributing four seats to the coalition.

On the possibility of BN fielding candidates from other component parties to contest in seats where MIC had failed in the last general election, Dr Subramaniam stressed that it would be decided through negotiations.

“The seats which were contested by MIC, and won, clearly belong the party, (and) the same goes for the seats we lost, they still belong to MIC, (as) this has been the political practice in BN even if there is any change, it will be done with mutual agreement, whereby MIC will be given another seat, where it stands a chance to win,” he said.

About 300 party leaders from various levels nationwide attended the retreat which was held for three days, beginning April 29. ― Bernama