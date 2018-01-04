MIC chief says has own approach to win Indian votes in GE14

Subramaniam said the party had been constantly working with other BN-friendly Indian-based parties to win over the support of the Indian community in the upcoming 14th General Election. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKLANG, Jan 4 — The MIC has its own approach in strengthening the party’s working relationship with other Indian-based political parties to increase Indian voter support for the Barisan Nasional (BN), says party president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He said the party had been constantly working with other BN-friendly Indian-based parties to win over the support of the Indian community in the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14).

“As such, we need not use the same approach taken by other multi-racial BN component parties to win over votes as their members are multiracial and not Indians alone,” he told reporters after officiating the Back to School programme at the Simpang Lima Tamil school here today.

Also present was Education Deputy Minister, Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

Dr Subramaniam was asked whether MIC would use a similar approach to be taken by MCA and Gerakan on Saturday at Wisma MCA in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, in jointly organising a rally in the run-up to GE14.

According to a joint press conference by MCA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan and his Gerakan counterpart, Datuk Liang Teck Meng, the rally titled ‘Stronger Together’ was aimed at strengthening the parties’ working relationship for the general election.

Dr Subramaniam said MIC had submitted its list of candidates for the general election to BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for consideration. — Bernama