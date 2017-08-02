MH370 kin reminds governments of duty to find plane

File photo of a woman looking at messages of support left for family members and passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Families of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reminded three governments today of their duty to find the missing plane now that the search area has been sized down.

The group of its next-of-kin, Voice 370, said Malaysia, Australia and especially China should not just be paper pushers but take a proactive role in the hunt for the jumbo jet carrying 239 people on board believed to be underwater in the In Ocean.

“In the interest of safety, they have a duty to find the plane and not just bear responsibility of a final report,” Voice 370 said in a statement.

It also asked the governments to publicise the offers from public and private organisations in searching for the aircraft and keep the family members’ suffering in mind so the next-of-kin can have closure.

They said that the splash point of the plane has been narrowed significantly to less than the 25,000 sq kilometres recommended by the official Australia-led search team and that authorities involved were studying a proposal from a private entity to search for the plane at their own cost.

“The entity, which possess adequate capability and resources would like to be paid a reward if and only if finds the main debris field.

“In light of the narrowed search area and (free of cost) willing search party, the lack of communication from the governments involved is very distressing for family members whose agony festers,” they said.

The victims’ families have suspended their plans for a privately funded search with the hopes that the Malaysian government and its search partners will respond favourably and quickly to what seems like a very fair offer.

“We ask that they conform in letter and spirit with international conventions and standards of fairness and transparency,” they said.

The Boeing 777, mysteriously disappeared en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur in March 2014 with 239 people on board.

A lengthy and costly hunt for the debris was launched and to date, three fragments of MH370 have been found on western Indian Ocean shores, including a two-metre wing part known as a flaperon.

Nearly three years on, Malaysia, China and Australia announced a suspension of the underwater search in January, but did not discount resuming the hunt if and when “credible” evidence surfaced.