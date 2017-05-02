MH17 tragedy: Perth family reaches settlement with Malaysia Airlines

The site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash is seen in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 2- The Australian family who lost four family members in the 2014 Flight MH17 plane crash has reached a settlement with Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB).

According to The Daily Telegraph, Anthony Maslin and Rin Norris from Perth have withdrawn the suit against Malaysia’s national carrier after reaching an “amicable” settlement.

Their children ― Mo, eight, Evie, 10 and Otis, 12 ― died when the plane they were travelling in was shot down over Ukraine. The three had been travelling with their grandfather Nick Norris after a family holiday in Europe.

“We can confirm that we have reached an amicable and confidential settlement with the Maslin family and therefore the suit has been withdrawn,” the report quoted Malaysia Airlines senior executive Norshafiza Zulkifli as saying.

“We will not however disclose any further details on this suit or about the details of the settlement in respect to the privacy of the family,” she said.

Norshafiza added that the settlement was “not tantamount to an admission of liability of guilt”.

“Malaysia Airlines was flying over an unrestricted airspace and was compliant of all applicable regulatory requirements in preparing and operating its flight as confirmed by the Dutch Safety Board in its final report into the crash of MH17.”

MH17 was shot down while cruising at an altitude of 30,000ft and crashed in a tense area of Ukraine near the Russian border. In 2015, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board Tjibbe Joustra confirmed that MH17 was shot down by a Buk surface-to-air missile over eastern Ukraine.

The report came out after 15 months of investigations undertaken by a joint investigation team from the Netherlands, Ukraine, Malaysia, Australia, United Kingdom, the United States and Russia.