Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 4:53 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MEX offers 10pc discount on Federal Territory Day

Tuesday January 31, 2017
04:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Gen X more addicted to social media than millennialsThe Edit: Gen X more addicted to social media than millennials

Shell disposal of US$3b North Sea assets to Chrysaor almost doneShell disposal of US$3b North Sea assets to Chrysaor almost done

Protests as UK stands firm on Trump invite (VIDEO)Protests as UK stands firm on Trump invite (VIDEO)

The Edit: British guys make jalebi and try Indian sweets (VIDEO)The Edit: British guys make jalebi and try Indian sweets (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― Maju Expressway Sdn Bhd (MESB) is offering a 10 per cent discount to users of the Maju Expressway (MEX) in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day tomorrow (February 1).

MESB in a statement here today said the discount is applicable to all classes of vehicles from midnight on the eve of Federal Territory Day until 11.59pm on the same day.    

“More than 110,000 vehicles will be enjoying this discount access,” the statement said.

More information can be obtained at its Twitter and Facebook sites, MEXTraffic, or by contacting MEX's Hotline at 03-83159111. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline