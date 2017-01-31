MEX offers 10pc discount on Federal Territory Day

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― Maju Expressway Sdn Bhd (MESB) is offering a 10 per cent discount to users of the Maju Expressway (MEX) in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day tomorrow (February 1).

MESB in a statement here today said the discount is applicable to all classes of vehicles from midnight on the eve of Federal Territory Day until 11.59pm on the same day.

“More than 110,000 vehicles will be enjoying this discount access,” the statement said.

More information can be obtained at its Twitter and Facebook sites, MEXTraffic, or by contacting MEX's Hotline at 03-83159111. ― Bernama