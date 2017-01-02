Meteorological Department warns of strong winds, rough seas

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Meteorological Department has warned of strong east-north-easterly winds of 50km to 60km per hour and waves as high as 4.5 metres in the waters of Condore and Reef North until midnight today.

It also warned of winds of 40km to 50km per hour and waves as high as 3.5 metres in the waters of Samui, Tioman, Bunguran, Kuching, Reef South, Layang-Layang and Palawan.

“Similar conditions may occur in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, eastern Johor and Sarawak,” it said in a statement.

The department said the wind and sea conditions were dangerous for small boats, recreational sea activities and sea sports. — Bernama