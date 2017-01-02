Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:23 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Meteorological Department warns of strong winds, rough seas

Monday January 2, 2017
11:19 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Startups take aim at dronesThe Edit: Startups take aim at drones

The Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your MazdaThe Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your Mazda

The Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 millionThe Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 million

The Edit: Volvo overtaken in SwedenThe Edit: Volvo overtaken in Sweden

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Meteorological Department has warned of strong east-north-easterly winds of 50km to 60km per hour and waves as high as 4.5 metres in the waters of Condore and Reef North until midnight today.

It also warned of winds of 40km to 50km per hour and waves as high as 3.5 metres in the waters of Samui, Tioman, Bunguran, Kuching, Reef South, Layang-Layang and Palawan.

“Similar conditions may occur in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, eastern Johor and Sarawak,” it said in a statement. 

The department said the wind and sea conditions were dangerous for small boats, recreational sea activities and sea sports. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline