Meteoric rise testament to quality of design thinking school

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Being the only design thinking school in the country, Genovasi offers a unique teaching method that is virtually unrivalled.

The school is the region’s leading partner with the Hasso Plattner Institute School of Design Thinking at Potsdam University, setting its reputation for quality in stone.

Primarily aimed at raising the quality of civil servants, Genovasi has trained over 3,000 Innovation Ambassadors and members of 33 public organisations including from the Royal Malaysian Police and the Public Service Department.

An amalgamation of “Generasi Inspirasi”, the design thinking school has made rapid progress as a go-to institute for the learning style.

Genovasi offers a radically different method at approaching learning and development as a process with the aim of promoting a culture of innovation.

There is a strong element of instilling empathy and greater understanding especially in the approach civil servants take in discharging their duties.

It is a component of Malaysian Innovation Agency, a statutory body created to jump start wealth creation through knowledge, technology and innovation mandated with developing the country’s innovation eco-system.

It is also part of the wider Genosis programme and other designed thinking initiatives including the i-Think programme which has trained over 156,000 teachers to instil creative and unconventional thinking in students.

Key milestones:

Aug 2012 — Launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Feb 2013 — Begins operations with first intake of students.

May 2013 — Collaboration with US-based General Electric.

Aug 2014 — Collaboration with UK-based Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.