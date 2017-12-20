Met Dept: Tropical Storm Kai-Tak to bring strong winds, high waves to East Malaysia

Tropical Storm Kai-Tak has battered parts of the eastern Philippines and killed at least 41 people over the past four days. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — East Malaysian states are expected to experience strong winds of 40 to 50 km/h and waves up to 3.5 metres over its waters today, said Malaysian Meteorological Department.

This was prompted by the current movement of Tropical Storm Kai-Tak which battered parts of the eastern Philippines and killed at least 41 people over the past four days.

In a tropical storm advisory posted at 9am on its website, the Meteorological Department said the phenomenon may pose said threats to the interior and west coast of Sabah including Kudat, Sarawak, and Labuan.

During the 8.45am observation, Kai-tak was spotted approximately 410 northwest of Labuan and was moving west-southwesterly with the speed of 15kmph.

Yesterday, Meteorological Department director-general Alui Bahari said in a statement that it was too soon to tell if the east coast of peninsular Malaysia and Sabah will be badly hit later this week as forecasts cannot be formulated earlier than three days ahead.

“This possibility is still closely monitored as the forecasts of the movement and intensity of a tropical cyclone constantly varies,” he said.

He also clarified that the low pressure system in the Western Pacific Ocean which was said to hit Sabah on December 22 to 24 has not reached hurricane status.

“Therefore, the direction of its movement has yet to be ascertained,” he said.

The Meteorological Department urged those concerned about tropical cyclones in the region, including Kai-Tak, to constantly check for new updates on its website or its MyCuaca mobile application where new observations will be posted every three hours.