Met Dept: Little effect on weather by weak La Nina

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― A weak La Nina phenomenon that began last November and is expected to prevail up to March is unlikely to have a significant effect on the weather in the country, according to the Meteorological Department.

Its director-general, Datuk Che Gayah Ismail, said today only several areas in Sabah and peninsular Malaysia were expected to experience a 20 per cent to 40 per cent rise in the average rainfall in January and March.

“This month, the Sabah west coast is likely to receive between 160mm and 190mm of rain while Kudat is expected to get 440mm to 520mm of rain,” she said to Bernama.

In March, she said, Perlis was expected to receive between 160mm and 190mm of rain, Selangor (300mm to 350mm), Kuala Lumpur (340mm to 400mm), Penang (180mm to 210mm), Putrajaya (180mm to 220mm), Kedah mainland (160mm to 200mm) and Langkawi (140mm to 180mm).

Several areas in Perak were also expected to get more rain, she added. Che Gayah said several areas in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong, would receive an average of 20 per cent to 40 per cent less rain.

“The rainfall distribution in the other areas in the country is expected to be normal.

“MetMalaysia will continue to monitor weather developments from time to time and provide updates,” she said.

Che Gayah said the weather outlook was based on the consensus of meteorologists through analysis of several selected climate survey models. ― Bernama