MET denies issuing low temperature alert nationwide

File photo of the Kuala Lumpur skyline January 10, 2018. The KL Tower can be seen in the centre, with KLCC on the right and the Exchange 106 skyscraper — which is still under construction — on the left. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET) has denied issuing an alert on low temperatures being experienced throughout the country that went viral on social media.

The department in a statement here today said the alert advising the public to wear thick clothes at night to avoid a sudden drop in body temperature that could cause fever, is not true.

It said the minimum temperature recorded today was 21 degrees Celsius in Mersing, Johor and Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan while other areas recorded a minimum temperature of around 22 degrees Celsius.

He said the situation occurred following cloudy weather, continuous rains and cool breeze brought by the northeast monsoon that is expected to continue until tomorrow, January 14.

Accurate weather-related information can be obtained from the department’s website at www.met.gov.my or mobile application (myCuaca), via socia media on Facebook: malaysiamet, Twitter @malaysianmet or line 1 300 22 1MET (1638). — Bernama