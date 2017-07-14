Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Mersing Umno man dies after choking on kuih koci

Friday July 14, 2017
07:00 PM GMT+8

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — A Mersing Umno committee member choked to death while eating “kuih koci” (a local delicacy) at a coffee shop in Jalan Nong Chik here today.

South Johor Baru police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said Mohd Samsi Sapan, 56, was with three friends in the 10.30am incident.

“His friends sent him to a nearby clinic and was he was subsequently rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here but was pronounced dead,” he said in a statement here.

It is understood Mohd Samsi, who was also the manager of a company, had gone to the shop after paying his last respects to former Johor State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Ali Hassan in Taman Nong Chik.

Mohd Ali, 79, died at KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital here at 2.30am today due to heart problems. — Bernama

