Mersing MP Latiff will not seek re-election

MERSING, Aug 18 — Four-term Mersing MP Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said today he would not seek re-election in the next general election.

“I have decided to allow a new face to continue discharging the responsibility which I have taken charge as an MP and state assemblyman,” he said.

Abdul Latiff, 59, was the state assemblyman for Endau from 1995 to 1999 before he became the Mersing MP in 1999.

He spoke to reporters after the opening of the Mersing Umno Division delegates meeting here.

Abdul Latiff is the division chief as well as chairman of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB). — Bernama