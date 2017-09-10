Mersing Harbour set to be game changer for Johor tourism

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ismail Iskandar (centre) launches the Mersing Harbour Centre September 10, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaMERSING, Sept 10 — The launch of the Mersing Harbour Centre today is set to be a game-changer and major tourism boost for the small town of Mersing, which serves as a gateway to several islands including Pulau Tioman.

The integrated tourism complex that houses eateries, kiosks and an information centre, was officiated by the Johor Sultan, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail Iskandar at a grand event before thousands here.

The centre was constructed by the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) for RM12 million in a span of slightly over a year.

Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah (centre) at Mersing Harbour Centre September 10, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaAccording to ECERDC chief executive Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John, priority for the contract for each units within the complex were mainly given to eligible entrepreneurs from the Below 40 (B40) income group.

"The growth of the tourism sector in Mersing, which will be facilitated by this new infrastructure, is set to improve accessibility and boost the social-economy of the district through better jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities," he said.

The Mersing Harbour Centre, he said, was one of the high-impact projects implemented by the Federal Government through the ECERDC and the Johor government with the soul purpose to transform Mersing into a premier tourist destination.

"It will also serve as a gateway to the Sultan Iskandar Marine Park and its group of islands," he said.

The centre comes with essential amenities for the public such as parking lots, exhibition hall, a surau and a one-stop location for tourists and locals.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim launched the country’s biggest artificial reef structure when he went diving at Pulau Mensirip here.

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ismail Iskandar and Raja Zarith Sofiah leaving Mersing Harbour Centre to continue the Kembara Mahkota Johor September 10, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaMalaysia Book of Records operation director Christoper Wong presented a certificate for the biggest artificial reef structure to Johor Baru Central Municipal Council president Adib Azhari Daud.

The artificial reef structure, measuring 5.5m in height, 10.6m in length and 9.3m in width, is modelled after the Sultan Ibrahim Building and has the Iskandar Puteri City Council logo on top of it.

The event marks the pre-launch of the Johor Baru Central Municipal Council’s name change to the Iskandar Puteri City Council.