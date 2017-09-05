Mentally challenged man guns down Rela member

MACHANG, Sept 5 — A People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member was shot dead this afternoon in Temangan here by a mentally challenged man, using a shotgun which belonged to the victim.

Rosmadi Abd Aziz, 49, who sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen inside his house in Kampung Kerilla, died on the way to the Temangan Health Clinic.

The body was sent to the Machang Hospital.

Machang police chief, DSP Dzulkifli Ab Ghani said following the 1.10pm incident, the police arrested a 20-year-old suspect to facilitate investigations.

He said a Harrington Richardson shotgun which was loaded with a cartridge was seized from the suspect who tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said initial investigations revealed the suspect, believed to be mentally unstable had broken into Rosmadi’s house through the rear entrance and took the Rela member’s firearm which was kept in the bedroom.

“When the victim and his friend who were repairing a water pipe in front of the house came back into the premises, the suspect suddenly appeared and shot the victim,” he told reporters here. — Bernama