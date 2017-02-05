Members of defence forces urged to support BN candidate in Tanjong Datu

SEMATAN, Feb 5 — Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Barum has called on members of the defence forces, especially those serving in the Tanjong Datu constituency to give their support to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the upcoming by-election, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

He said this was because Jamilah was no stranger to the constituents and she could continue the noble legacy of her husband, the late Sarawak chief minister and incumbent assemblyman, Tan Seri Adenan Satem.

Mohd Johari said he was confident that Jamilah could continue with the progress and development in Tanjong Datu steered by the late Adenan, who he described as a people-centred leader.

He was speaking at the launching of a Jiwa Murni programme with the local community at Kampung Temaga Melayu, Sematan, about 26 km from Lundu town, yesterday.

In the Tanjong Datu state seat by-election on Feb 18, Jamilah will be challenged by Rapelson Richard Hamit from PBDS Baru and Johnny Aput from Sarawak Reform Party (STAR).

Meanwhile, a forest produce trader at the Lundu Pasar Tamu, Nui Ladi, 47, when met by Bernama, said more development could be brought to Tanjong Datu if the residents chose the right person to represent them.

She said Jamilah was the apt candidate to continue with the development plans of the late Adenan.

Nui cited the Lundu Pasar Tamu (market), established some years ago, which has been a boon for the local traders to market their products while offering convenience to the local residents as well as an attraction to visitors.

Awang Hamid Awang Bujang, 56, from Kampung Sileng, said the people of Tanjong Datu still mourned Adenan’s demise.

“However, I am confident that Datuk Amar Jamilah is a suitable candidate and can do what had been planned by Tok Nan (Adenan). She is qualified to continue Tok Nan’s legacy,” he said. — Bernama