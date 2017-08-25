Memali RCI will show ‘misconduct’ towards Islam by 1985 leaders, Hadi claims

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the victims of the Memali incident were individuals who were ‘forced’ to defend the purity of Islam. — Picture by Siow Feng SawKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has backed calls for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the Memali incident 32 years ago, claiming the 18 deaths in the Kedah village was a result of “misconduct” towards Islam by the country’s leaders then.

In an editorial published in PAS’ mouthpiece Harakah Daily today, Hadi said that the victims of the incident were individuals who were “forced” to defend the purity of Islam.

“The incident is a victim to the misconduct towards Islam by the country’s leaders. The police were forced to take action against a religious group who were forced to defend the purity of Islam, which was insulted,” Hadi said.

Hadi said that it is fitting for a RCI to be formed as matters pertaining Islam comes under the purview of the constitutional monarchy.

“The incident caused deaths, criminal allegations and allegations of heresy, and it should be investigated independently and fairly,” he said.

Hadi also said that PAS is willing to cooperate with the authorities if an RCI is formed to investigate the incident.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has not rule out the possibility of a RCI, saying yesterday that the federal government will gauge public opinion before deciding on establishing one.

In November 1985, a police force numbering 200 besieged Memali, a village in the Kedah district of Baling, targeting an controversial Islamic sect founded by Ibrahim Mahmud, also known as Ibrahim Libya.

The incident resulted in the deaths of 14 civilians and four policemen.

The incident took place during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure as prime minister, and the issue resurfaced recently after he became the chairman for the Pakatan Harapan Opposition coalition.