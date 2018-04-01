Melaka wants state depts, agencies to study anti-fake news bill

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said his government supported the act fully. — Bernama picMELAKA, April 1 — Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron has instructed all state government departments and agencies to study in-depth the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 which will be implemented once it is passed.

He said the move was a show of support from the state for the federal government’s effort to curb the spread of false news by irresponsible parties including the foreign media.

“We at the state level have instructed the departments concerned with dissemination of news to study the act before it is passed so that they can counter all fake news.

“The state government gives its full support to the act,” he told reporters after launching the Melaka Sepakat Komuniti 1Malaysia Negaraku Carnival here today.

Also present were State Assembly Speaker Datuk Othman Muhamad and Deputy Director-General of Information Datuk Sukari Ab Hamid. — Bernama