Melaka Umno lodges report against Dr M

Melaka Umno today lodged a police report claiming that former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is inciting the people to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in an undemocratic manner. — Picture by Choo Choy MayMELAKA, Jan 5 — Melaka Umno today lodged a police report claiming that former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is inciting the people to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in an undemocratic manner.

Melaka Umno secretary Datuk Zali Mat Yasin, who is also Melaka Umno Youth chief, said the report was made so that investigations would be carried out and proper action could be taken against Dr Mahathir.

“Today we lodged a police report on what we have been reading every day on social media and the mass media related to Tun (Dr) Mahathir’s remarks which seem to be inciting the people to oust our prime minister,

he told reporters after lodging the report at Melaka Tengah police station here today.

Six Melaka Umno divisions also lodged similar reports today including the Kota Melaka division which was represented by its chief Datuk Latiff Tamby Chik. — Bernama