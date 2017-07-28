Melaka to build 24,355 affordable homes by 2020

Melaka Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the state government would build 24,355 units of affordable houses by 2020. — Bernama picMELAKA, July 28 — The Melaka government is committed to building 24,355 units of affordable houses to give more opportunities to those in the lower and moderate income brackets to own their own homes, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

He said that 9,784 units of affordable houses had been built by private developers, the state and federal governments since 2013.

“Housing is a key component of the social agenda of the government to ensure the people enjoy a good quality of life. That is why we are pursuing this matter with great fervour,” he told reporters after opening the Bumiputera Housing and Real Estate Expo 2017 here today.

He added that with the High Speed Rail service from Kuala Lumpur passing through the state, there would be a boom in the housing and real estate industry.

The expo at Mahkota Parade here involves 19 developers including the Melaka Housing Board which is offering 1,944 commercial and housing units valued at more than RM835 million. — Bernama