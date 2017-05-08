Melaka receives more than RM20b in investment within four years

MELAKA, May 8 — Melaka received more than RM20 billion in investments through various projects implemented in the state within four years under the administration of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Idris, who has been administering Melaka since May 2013, described the success achieved as something encouraging as demonstrated by the various awards received not only at the domestic level but also at the international level.

“All these successes were achieved not only through my efforts as the state leader as well as the other leadership lineup but also through the cooperation of everyone who had contributed to make Melaka famous in the world.

“(I am) not forgetting the media practitioners too who had shared experiences in the state’s progress earlier and I hope we can move in unison to elevate Melaka into a state that is respected,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly organised by the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), here today.

Also present were BSN Deputy Chief Executive (Business Support) Datuk Yunos Ghani and the State Executive Council members as well as Principal Assistant Director of the Enforcement Division of Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) Rahimin Bani.

Meanwhile, Idris said he had absorbed noble values as the thrust and leader for the services that should be practised continuously by everyone including civil servants in the efforts to woo investors into the state.

“We have received several other offers from industries that are keen to invest in Melaka but they are still at the planning stage,” he said. — Bernama