Melaka moots eco-schools

Friday July 21, 2017
07:39 AM GMT+8

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (left) during the launch ceremony of the Eco-Schools 2017 programme in Melaka July 20, 2017. — Bernama picMelaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (left) during the launch ceremony of the Eco-Schools 2017 programme in Melaka July 20, 2017. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 21 — The Melaka government is embarking on the Eco-Schools 2017 programme to raise awareness on the importance of protecting the environment among students.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said it would involve 314 primary and secondary schools in the state and would be done in stages in cooperation with Green Growth Asia, WWF-Malaysia and the Melaka Education Department.

“It is in line with making Melaka a green technology state by 2020,” he told reporters after launching the programme here yesterday.

Also present were Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of WWF-Malaysia Datuk Dionysius Sharma and  Green Growth Asia  Executive Director Balamurugan Ratha Krishnan. — Bernama

