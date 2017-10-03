Melaka gas leak: Six individuals remanded for three days

Some of the six suspects being brought for remand orders to be obtained at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court, October 3, 2017. — Bernama picMELAKA, Oct 3 — Six individuals have been remanded for three days to facilitate investigations into the chlorine gas leak in Kampung Tambak Paya, Jasin, near here, on Thursday.

The three suspects arrested yesterday have been remanded for three days starting from today, while the remand period for the other three suspects who were remanded since Saturday has been extended for another three days from tomorrow.

The remand order for the six suspects, aged 23 to 58, was issued by Magistrate’s court assistant registrar Mohd Anuar Ostadi at the Melaka Court Complex in Ayer Keroh here.

They were remanded to be investigated under Section 24 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and Section 284 of the Penal Code.

On Thursday, the media reported in the incident at about 5.30pm, 250 villagers were ordered to vacate their homes by firefighters for safety reasons.

While 50 victims, including firemen, were rushed to the Melaka Hospital and Jasin Hospital for experiencing shortness of breath believed to be due to inhaling the chlorine gas.

In the incident seven gas tanks were found dumped at a vacant house in the village, before one of the tanks leaked chlorine gas which polluted the air.

Meanwhile, Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Kamaluddin Kassim when contacted confirmed this.

He said the remanded suspects were lorry drivers, gardeners, and scrap metal dealers. —Bernama