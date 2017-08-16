Melaka flood situation improves, three evacuation centres closed

MELAKA, Aug 16 ― The flood situation in Melaka is improving, with three evacuation centres closed and the number of victims having dropped to 251 as of 1pm compared to 646 in 10 centres this morning.

According to Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali, the centres at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tedong in Jasin district were closed at noon today while the centre at the Kampung Panchor community hall in Alor Gajah district was closed at 10am.

Effendy, who is the director of the Melaka Civil Defence Force, said all 251 victims from 59 families were at three evacuation centres in Jasin and four centres in Alor Gajah.

“In the Jasin district, there are now 102 victims from 25 families in SK Tehel while at the Seri Mendapat community hall, there are 45 victims from 10 families.

“At the Air Tawar community hall, there are 12 victims from three families,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that in Alor Gajah district, there are 15 victims from four families at the Kampung Seri Jeram community hall while at the Bukit Balai hall, there are nine victims from two families.

Effendy also said that 20 victims from five families were currently housed at Tadika JAIM Kampung Pulau while 48 victims from 10 families are at SK Belimbing.

Meanwhile, in JASIN, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Haron urged the authorities not to take too long to resolve the flood problem in the state.

Their delay in taking action had resulted in the people having to face difficulties each time it floods, he said to reporters after visiting the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tehel. ― Bernama