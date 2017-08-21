Melaka flood evacuees down to two

MELAKA, Aug 21 — The floods which struck the Jasin and Alor Gajah districts recently have almost receded completely.

Only two evacuees were still at a relief centre in Jasin at 8 am, down from 12 last night, said Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali.

He said the relief centre at the Seri Mendapat community hall was closed late last night.

Effendy, who is Melaka Civil Defence Force director, said in a statement that the weather today was fine and the two evacuees were expected to return home soon. — Bernama