Melaka flood evacuees down to 38

MELAKA, Sept 21 — Only 38 victims from six families have yet to return home due to the floods in Melaka as at 8.30am today.

Chief Secretariat of the Melaka Disaster Management Department, Lt. Col. (PA) Effendy Ali said the victims were those at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Belimbing Dalam, Durian Tunggal, in Alor Gajah near here.

“The water level at the rivers in the state is normal and the weather is reported fine this morning,” he said in a statement today.

He said more evacuees would be allowed to return home when the situation improved. — Bernama