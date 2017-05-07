Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Melaka DAP rep to sue farmer for defamation over alleged land scam

Sunday May 7, 2017
11:11 AM GMT+8

Ayer Keroh assemblyman Khoo Poay Tiong was accused of cheating a farmer of a 202.3-hectare plot of land in the Hulu Galas Forest Reserve in Kuala Krai, Kelantan worth RM976,300. — AFP picAyer Keroh assemblyman Khoo Poay Tiong was accused of cheating a farmer of a 202.3-hectare plot of land in the Hulu Galas Forest Reserve in Kuala Krai, Kelantan worth RM976,300. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Accused of cheating a farmer, Ayer Keroh assemblyman Khoo Poay Tiong said he will file a defamation suit to clear his name.

Khoo claimed the farmer had made a false police complaint against him last December 14, alleging to have been cheated on a 202.3-hectare plot of land in the Hulu Galas Forest Reserve in Kuala Krai, Kelantan worth RM976,300.

“My name was also mentioned in the police report which smeared my reputation. 

“I was implicated as endorsing the deal in the report when I didn't do so,” he was quoted saying in The Sunday Star today.

Khoo who is also Melaka DAP secretary reportedly filed a counter police report against the unnamed farmer at Banda Kaaba in the state yesterday.

