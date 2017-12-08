Melaka cops seek men in teen murder probe

MELAKA, Dec 7 ― The police have appealed to three individuals to surrender in connection with the death of a Form Four schoolboy who was beaten up by a group.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media since Monday.

Central Melaka police deputy chief Mohd Kamal Zainal identified the three as J. Visvanathan, 32; K. Shanmuganatan, 35; and N.Thiagu, 38.

“Initial investigations have revealed that one of the men is the victim’s uncle who works as a lorry driver,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Commenting further, he said investigations revealed the student from a school in Tangkak, Johor, was involved in an incident at a workshop in Krubong here.

Following the incident, the teenager was found unconscious at a bus station in Ayer Keroh before he was sent to the Melaka Hospital on Monday night. ― Bernama