Melaka CM: Opposition should send candidates’ names to MACC if transparent

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the screening of the candidates by MACC was a good move to weed out candidates with tarnished backgrounds. — Bernama picMELAKA, Sept 28 — The opposition should send the names of their candidates for the 14th General Election (GE14) to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for screening to ensure they are free from corruption and abuse of power if they are truly transparent and sincere.

However, Idris, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, said the people themselves could evaluate the transparency and sincerity of the opposition in giving the best service if they did not send the names of their candidates to the MACC.

“I leave it to the people who will be casting their votes, and definitely they can evaluate which party is transparent and sincere in picking their candidates for GE14,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he attended a state level Maal Hijrah Award ceremony launched by the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Air Keroh here.

Yesterday, the opposition pact admitted it did not send a list of its candidates who would be contesting at GE14 to MACC for screening.

In fact, its leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail questioned the appropriateness of doing so, claiming that the pact had its own way of screening its candidates. — Bernama