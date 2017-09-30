Melaka chlorine leak: Owners of gas cylinders says will cooperate in probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― The company which owns the seven chlorine gas cylinders found dumped in Kampung Tambak Paya, Melaka, has said it will extend full cooperation to the authorities probing Thursday's gas leak incident.

A spokesperson for the Rawang-based firm, who wished to remain anonymous, said the company was shocked by the discovery of the drums which he said were part of a consignment stolen in August 2015 over which a police report had been lodged.

Relating what transpired then, he said a lorry tasked with delivering 10 cylinders filled with chlorine gas to a customer was hijacked in Cheras.

“When we were informed that seven of the 10 missing cylinders had been found yesterday, we immediately rushed to the location together with our emergency response team,” he told Bernama.

The spokesperson, one of the members of the company's top management, noted that the situation involving the gas drums was dealt with within two hours, including the one buried by the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department personnel for safety reasons.

“This speedy response reflected our sense of responsibility. We are not an irresponsible supplier,” he said.

He said that all seven cylinders had been brought to the company's plant in Rawang and necessary action to clean up the contaminated items had been taken with the cost fully borne by the company.

The remaining three cylinders are yet to be found.

“The management of the company hopes that the authorities will recover the three missing drums to prevent a recurrence of Thursday's gas leak,” he said. The company has been involved in the chemical business over the past 28 years.

He said the theft back in 2015 caused the company RM180,000 in losses.

“Back then, each cylinder filled with chlorine gas would cost us RM6,000, but now the value has increased to RM9,500 per cylinder. It's a valuable item and can be reused. So it doesn't make sense for us to dump them on purpose,” he said.

On Thursday, more than 250 residents of Kampung Tambak Paya were evacuated following the gas leak but were allowed to return home yesterday. ― Bernama